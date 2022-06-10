Archdiocese of Cebu: Recite revised prayer for Camomot’s canonization

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Archdiocese of Cebu calls for the recitation of the revised prayer for the canonization process of Venerable Teofilo Camomot.

The Archdiocese of Cebu in a social media post on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, shared the revised prayer for the late Cebu archbishop’s canonization.

From being a Servant of God, Camomot is now addressed as Venerable after Pope Francis, as announced by the Archdiocese last May. The title is given to a deceased person recognized formally by the pope as having lived a heroically virtuous life or offered their life.

The revised prayer is as follows:

“Almighty and ever-living God, it was Your grace and the love of You that made your servant, Venerable Teofilo Camomot, devote his life to Your service, as priest and bishop, a life of self-abnegation, constant prayer and generous love for the poor and the needy. Grant that his virtues provide a lasting example for all and merit the approval of the Church that he be raised to the altars, a sign of Your benevolence to Your servant’s cause, we humbly implore You to bestow upon us this favor… (mention your request). In the name of Jesus, our Lord, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, God forever and ever. Amen. (Recite one Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be).”

Camomot was born in Cogon, Carcar City, on March 3, 1914 to Luis and Angela Bastida. He went on to become a priest and later a bishop.

Fondly known as Monsignor Lolong, Camomot was known for his extreme generosity and exceptional love for the poor.

In some instances, Camomot pawned his episcopal ring and pectoral cross (the large crucifix worn by bishops) and gave the proceeds to the poor. The archbishop also gave away whatever he had to the needy.

Camomot died at the age of 74 in a vehicular accident in San Fernando town in Cebu on September 27, 1988.

The Archdiocese then asked the faithful if they receive the favor they asked for in the advancement of the process, to inform or write to Daughters of St. Teresa, Valladolid in Carcar City, Cebu.

They may also contact through numbers 413-0292 or 0998-999-9849.

