 Juan Karlos and Maureen Wroblewitz announce breakup

CEBU, Philippines — Cebuano singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo confirmed the split with his girlfriend beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz through an Instagram post.

Labajo shared on Friday, June 10, 2022, a photo of him with Wroblewitz and wrote his heartfelt message for her.

“Magka-ibigan na ngayo’y matalik na magkaibigan,” he began.

Labajo said that she will always be her “moon.”

“Lagi mong tandaan na kahit pagbaliktarin mo man ang mundo, kahit saang lupalop man ng kalawakan, ikaw parin ang nagiisa kong buwan.”

The “Buwan” singer ended his message with a gratitude, “Maraming salamat, mahal kita, at hanggang sa muli.”

Wroblewitz simply wrote a heart emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Wroblewitz on her Instagram account shared a cryptic post about “end” and being okay about it.

“some things come to an end and that’s okay. but now it’s time for us to grow on our own.”

Labajo also commented on the post with a lengthy and touching message for her.

“I am the luckiest person in the world to have spent the past years of my life with you and I wouldn’t choose anybody else to have spend those years with. You’ve taught me so much and I have learned, I am learning, and I will learn more. We are both so young and we have to enjoy ourselves. I want to see you succeed. I love seeing you achieve your dreams. You will. We will. Here’s to growth and love for ourselves. For there is no greater love than self-love. Dankëschon, Ich liebe dich and auf wiedersehen.” (Thank you, I love you and goodbye.)

Labajo and Wroblewitz started dating in 2017 and made their relationship public in 2019.

