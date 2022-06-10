2 men electrocuted within an hour in Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man died while another suffered injuries when they were separately electrocuted in Cebu City on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022.

Renzo Del Rosario, data management chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the first incident involved a worker who was cleaning the roof of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) building on Osmeña Boulevard.

The incident happened at 3:36 p.m. on Friday when the victim was found already unresponsive, had no pulse, and no longer breathing when the emergency responders arrived in the area.

He was seen on a supine position on the side of the road.

Quoting the statement from his co-workers, the victim was cleaning the roof of the COMELEC building when he accidentally hit his back with a live wire causing him to fall to the ground.

“After naigo sa live wire, nakadungog ang mga tawo sa babaw nga naay nibuto. After naigo, nahug na sya,” Del Rosario said.

As a result, the victim sustained dislocated wrist and elbow and on his mandible area or the area located near the lower jawline. Responders also noticed possible rhinorrhea or a discharge of a thin nasal mucus fluid from the victim.

Aside from that, he also sustained an abrasion on his right eyebrow.

Meanwhile, at around 4:11 p.m. CDRRMO personnel rescued a man who was also electrocuted on the roof of a three-story house he was working on in Sitio Camansi, Barangay Lorega-San Miguel in Cebu City.

The incident happened when the corrugated G.I bar or cable he was holding accidentally touched a live wire. The victim passed out due to the strength of the electric current.

The injured victim sustained first-degree burns on both arms and right knee. He is currently admitted to a Cebu City hospital where he is recuperating from his burns.

From May 10 to June 10, 2022, Del Rosario said they have recorded four electrocution incidents in Cebu City.



The two other incidents happened last May 13 and 27.

