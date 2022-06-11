MCPO celebrates Independence Day 2022 with heritage tour

OLANGO ISLAND, Cebu – Heritage sites in Mandaue City became the center of attention during a heritage tour on Friday, June 10, organized by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in coordination with the Mandaue Investment Promotions and Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC).

The tour brought about 100 participants coming from the youth sector, force multipliers and faith-based groups to the Bantayan sa Hari in Barangay Looc and the National Shrine of St. Joseph and the Presidencia Building that are both located in Barangay Centro.

Maria Lorein Lugo-Arguedo, MIPTAC tourism operations officer, said they organized the tour to revive interest on local history and the city’s landmarks.

“It’s very easy to miss out on mga heritage sites around Mandaue City ba, as we know it ni lower down ang interest sa mga kabatan-unan sa history. This is a very great initiative by the MCPO and the tourism office are very happy nga ni reach out sila sa amoa,” she said.

“It’s important for the Mandauehanons to know their past para they know pod where they come from and what there history is all about and it is timely pod to really encourage others to really go around and to know the different places because in deed Mandaue has a lot to offer,” Mutia added.

During the tour, an MIPTAC representative was tasked to give a brief description of the landmark that they visited and its relevance to the city’s history. They also talked about the upcoming celebration of Independence Day.

Participants were then given a few minutes to explore these areas.

Mandaue City, an industrial hub in Cebu, do not have beaches to offer to its visitors. It is for this reason that the city government are trying to promote heritage sites and the city’s industries.

Police Major Hugo Reo Ipong, acting chief of MCPO’s City Community Affairs Development Unit, said it it important for each of the Mandaue City residents to remember the local heroes and their contributions to winning the country’s fight for freedom.

“Target nato ang mga youth……kinahanglan sila og knowledge sa history sa Independence Day sa contribution sa atoang heroes,” said Ipong.

Friday’s tour was held ahead of the Independence Day celebration on Sunday, June 12. It was already the second for MCPO and MIPTAC. The first one was made in celebration of Araw ng Kagitingan last April 9.

Meanwhile, on Independence Day, the Mandaue City government will spearhead a flag raising activity and wreath-laying at the City Hall grounds.

/dcb

