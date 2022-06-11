Palma to elected Cebu leaders: Serve with sincerity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Consider this opportunity, this privilege, as a sacred duty to really make a difference in the life of people.”

This was the message and appeal of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to the newly-elected leaders of Cebu who are set to assume office on June 30.

“But for those trying to look at the will of the people, we are a democratic country, we say consider this opportunity, this privilege, as a sacred duty to really make a difference in the life of people,” he said.

The prelate emphasized that the opportunity to be elected to public office is not so much about personal honor or dignity, but a privilege and a responsibility, and to truly serve in the spirit of discernment about what could bring about the good of the people.

“I do believe when each one of our elected leaders can say deep in their hearts that they have truly served with sincerity, then they would have a legacy that can be a source of contentment in their own part and certainly a source of real honor for having given real service,” Palma said.

A new president is set to occupy Malacañang soon. President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to take his oath of office this coming June 30, 2022.

Some of the local leaders, on the other hand, have already taken their oath of office and are set to begin a fresh term by the end of this month.

RELATED STORIES

Palma to voters: Choose leaders with character, track record, competence, programs for poor

Palma: Priests are allowed to express political views outside of church

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy