CCPO backs plan to extend service of Task Force Kasaligan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will also pass a recommendation soon to the Cebu City government supporting the plans of Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra continuing the functions of Task Force Kasaligan even beyond June 30, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, said this after Zafra disclosed his plans to continue the service of at least 150 members of Task Force Kasaligan in the city.

Zafra is the chairperson of the City Council committee on peace and order.

Task Force Kasaligan was created during the time of late Mayor Edgardo Labella to serve as an augmentation force to the police during the pandemic.

The scheduled termination of their contract is on June 30, 2022.

Parilla, for his part, said that the force multipliers had contributed largely to their campaign against criminality. Aside from that, these force multipliers, too, helped in the implementation of health protocols during the height of the pandemic.

“Dako kaayo nag tabang sa kapulisan. Atoa na ipalanog sa atong council nga mas nindot nga e-extend kay dako kaayog tabang ang Task Force, especially sa mga activities,” Parilla said.

(They were a big help to the police. We will try to let that reach our council that it will be good to extend because the task force has been a big help, especially in the activities.)

Parilla was referring to previous activities and big events in the city where security was highly needed.

But as of now, since restrictions were already eased, Parilla said that they would also focus on the deployment of these force multipliers on their anti-criminality efforts, extending their police presence.

Parilla said that if the government could accommodate additional members, it would be better and they would welcome this development.

Cebu City has at least 150 remaining members of Task Force Kasaligan. Members of the Task Force Kasaligan will receive orders from the police in terms of operations.

However, the process of recruitment will be handled by Zafra’s office.

