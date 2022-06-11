5 top performing Cebu City brgys to get ‘Bakuna Award’ incentive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will recognize on Sunday, June 12, the Top 5 barangays that excelled in the implementation of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

These barangays will get cash incentives ranging from P30, 000 to P50, 000, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of the Cebu City Health Department, said.

Recognition and the formal announcement of the Top 5 barangays will be made at the Cebu City Hall on Sunday.

Until the formal announcement of winners is made, Ibones begged off from naming the five barangays.

The recognition dubbed as “Bakuna Award” is an initiative of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), in partnership with the Cebu City government, in order to encourage more people to have themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

Ibones said the Top 5 performing barangays were the first from among the city’s 80 barangays to have achieved 70 percent COVID-19 vaccine coverage as of December 2021.

Aside from the recognition of the Top 5 performing barangays, RAFI will also hold a raffle wherein fully vaccinated Cebu City residents would get the chance to win cash ranging from P15,000 to P50,000.

RAFI’s Bakuna Award is a part of its “Komunidad Kontra COVID-19 IEC” program which is meant to support the campaign of major local government units in Cebu.

