DOT-7 presents region’s new tourism circuits at 2022 Cebu Travel Catalogue International

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On its second day, June 11, 2022, the Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) continued to gather crowds in Ayala Center Cebu’s Activity Center as related activities geared to promote tourism and entice people to safely travel again under the new normal continues.

The CTCI is a three-day travel fair, from June 10 to June 12, 2022, that provides a platform for key tourism industry players in Cebu to promote and market their destinations, products, and services.

The event also provides business opportunities in its one-on-one business meetings, networking, product presentations, and other market activation activities.

As one of the CTCI event partners, the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7), on Saturday afternoon, conducted a product update presentation on the Region’s new tourism circuits and products in farm, food (culinary), and faith (pilgrimage) tourism.

Here are some scenes of the DOT-7 product presentation on Saturday afternoon; the DOT-7 conducts product presentation every 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the centerstage of Ayala Center Cebu.

Among the culinary tourism stakeholders in the region that shared their insights and discussions on Saturday are Chef June Rhoses Fernandez, the Executive Chef at Savoy Hotel Mactan, for the talk entitled: “The Cebuano Millet in the Modern Setting”; Ms. Vicky Wallace Sandidge (owner of Bohol Bee Farm) who talked about the Bohol Bee Farm story advocating organic ingredients and culinary farm tours, and Ms. Cathleen “Kate” Dychangco-Anzani, the owner of Anzani Group of Companies and Convener of Cebu Food and Wine Festival, who talked about “Slow Food Cebu and Cebu Food and Wine Festival.”

Over 60 exhibitors and partners are taking part in CTCI 2022, which carries the theme “Explore the World Again.”

These include Co-presentors Philippine Airlines and Turkish Airlines; event partners DOT 7, Cebu City Tourism Commission, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ayala Center Cebu; diamond sponsors Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) and Philippines AirAsia; gold sponsors Amadeus and Sabre Travel Network, and Travel agencies. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu sees full tourism reopening in October

Capitol allows more tourism activities to reopen

Aloguinsan eyed as Cebu’s next dive site

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy