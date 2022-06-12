11 CPA maintenance and repair projects ongoing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maintenance and repair projects worth P236 million are now being implemented by the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA).

Ongoing projects include the repair and rehabilitation of the causeway and roro ramp at the Port of Punta Engaño in Lapu Lapu City that were damaged when super typhoon Odette hit Cebu and parts of the Visayas on December 16, 2021.

The project has an approved budget of P91.5 million. It commenced on April 7, 2022 and is expected to be complete on April 1, 2023.

As of this writing, the project already has an 11.23 percent completion status.

Data from the CPA-Planning and Monitoring Division to CDN Digital show that as of May 31, 2022, CPA approved a total allocation of P236,170,479 for the implementation of 11 projects within the year.

The list of CPA projects include the repair of the damaged retaining wall and re-slabbing of the damaged R.C Deck, including repair the of the damaged rock dike, retaining wall and R.C Deck at Port of Poro, Camotes lsland, Cebu.

The project has a contract cost of P68,514,885.62 and is currently 26.26 percent complete.

CPA’s project in Poro, Camotes is due on January 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, two other projects are awaiting issuance of a notice to proceed.

These are the repair of the damaged road pavement and elevation of rock causeway at the Port of Sta. Rosa in Olango lsland and the demolition of the old and abandoned PMO-Pier 4 office building and concreting of affected Pavement at Berth 14 at the Cebu BasePort.

Below is the complete project implementation status report of these CPA repair projects as of May 31.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy