Rama to announce members of his management team on inauguration day

CEBU CITY, Philippines- With two weeks left before his inauguration, Cebu City mayor-elect Michael Rama said he is now gradually identifying people who will be joining his administration.

“(The) road to recovery is what we have been very busy with, with some people that I consider to be [part of] the management team. Needless to enumerate all of them, I have already been making a piecemeal citing of names of who should be working with me when July 1 will come and of course, I can guarantee that we will be together in bringing Cebu City [to become] a globally competitive, highly-urbanized, smart city, environmentally-friendly, and disaster-resilient,” Rama said in a speech which he delivered Sunday night, June 12, during the Awards Night and Gala held in a hotel and casino in Barangay Lahug.

The City government hosted the event to commemorate the 124th anniversary of Philippine Independence and to give due recognition to individuals and organizations that have contributed to the betterment of the City.

Rama said that the announcement of the names of people, who will be joining his management team, will be done after his inauguration on June 30.

“I will reserve some of the things that should be expected when I will be delivering my inaugural address and I will announce it will be done in front of City Hall, Plaza Sugbo… Please be there, because I need you. We need you. I cannot do it alone,” Rama said.

But during the unveiling of the historical marker of the Rajah Humabon monument last May 23, 2022, Rama already hinted that City Administrator Ma. Suzanne Ardosa will still be joining him at City Hall.

Also, Rama said, his administration will focus on the realization of the platforms promised by his political party during the campaign period.