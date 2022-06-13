Voters registration for Brgy, SK elex this July

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Voters registration is expected to resume this July for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, acting Elections Supervisor of the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu), said they are starting preparations for the Barangay and SK polls which is slated this December 5.

In addition, Comelec-Cebu is mulling to open satellite or offsite voter registration centers to accommodate those who want to participate for the December elections.

“(Pero) as always didto man gyud na ang atong mga registration sa different Comelec offices sa different municipalities and cities sa Cebu,” Brillantes added.

Brillantes also said teens aged at least 15-years-old can already register so they can cast their ballots.

Unlike the 2022 Local and National Elections which transpired roughly two months ago, the Barangay and SK polls will be conducted manually.

This means that election officers and canvassers will not be using automated vote-counting machines (VCMs).

Brillantes also said they are expecting to open fewer voter precincts this December 5 compared to the elections held last May 9.

In the meantime, Comelec-Cebu officials urged voters to ensure their records are accurate and updated once the voters registration opens this July.

