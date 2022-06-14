Optional face mask policy in Cebu now a law

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As far as local officials in Cebu province are concerned, wearing of face masks in outdoor areas will remain an option.

This after the Provincial Board on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, passed unanimously an ordinance effectively adopting the Executive Order (EO) No. 16 of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia which rationalizes the use of face masks in the province.

The Provincial Board held a special session on Tuesday to discuss the proposal which was authored by Board Member, lawyer John Ismael Borgonia, of Cebu’s 3rd District.

It took the legislative body roughly 30 minutes to pass the ordinance on its first, second and final reading.

There were only minor amendments made on the ordinance draft submitted during Tuesday’s session.

Borgonia told reporters that with the new ordinance, there will be legal basis for police not to apprehend those who do not wear face masks outdoors, which will run contrary to orders from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to law enforcers to still arrest those not complying with the face masks mandate.

“Well, people go out sa ilahang tagsa-tagsa ka balay and di na sila dapat mahadlok nga dakpon sila sa law enforcers sa ilahang respective barangays and municipalities. Naa namay ordinance nga gipalabang,” said Borgonia.

(Well, people can go out their houses and not be afraid to be apprehended by law enforcers in their respective barangays and municipalities. There is already an ordinance that was passed.)

A total of 13 out of 17 Board Members were present during Tuesday’s special session, and none expressed opposition to the ordinance.

In fact, the Committee on Health, chaired by reelected 4th District Board Member Kerrie Shimura, expressed support on adapting Garcia’s EO into an ordinance.

“The measure is not an abolition (on the wearing of face masks) but rather, it provided options for individuals in Cebu province with certain conditions,” Shimura said.

Board Members who were unable to attend the session were still on their post-election leaves.

Last June 8, Garcia issued EO No. 16 that effectively makes wearing of face masks in well-ventilated areas an option, and no longer a requirement.

However, this anti-COVID health protocol is still in effect in air-conditioned spaces and other poorly ventilated areas, and for individuals showing symptoms of the infection such as cough, fever, and runny nose when going outside their homes.

