CCPO orders limited use of A/C in patrol cars



CEBU CITY, Philippines — As one way to save on fuel consumption, the Cebu City Police Office has directed its personnel to limit the usage of air conditioner units in their respective patrol cars while patrolling.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will be strictly implementing austerity measures to help save fuel amid the recent price hike.

Rafter said that even if the city government is providing fuel for the police, they don’t want to take advantage of this and still want fuel-saving measures to be implemented.

“We don’t want to take advantage of that. That is why yesterday, we implemented and will be more strict in implementing our austerity measures,” Rafter said.

The police official revealed that the austerity measures were already implemented even before the surge in fuel prices.

“Dili raman gud karong panahuna ang austerity measures sa PNP and not only including the utilization of fuel. It goes with everything gyud. For example, the usage of electricity. Naa tay rules ana under the logistics,” Rafter said.

(It’s not only these days that we are implementing austerity measures in the PNP and not only including the utilization of fuel. It goes with everything really. For example, the usage of electricity. We have rules for that under logistics.)

If the case of usage of patrol cars, Rafter advised policemen to turn off the air conditioning of the vehicle while on standby. Policemen can wait outside the unit, in the meantime, if heat is too much for them to bear. This, she said, could even be better since it will add to the police visibility in their respective assigned areas.

Turning off the air conditioning helps save on fuel since it lightens the load on the vehicle’s engine.

Rafter said that they do not see that these austerity measures will affect their operations against criminality.

