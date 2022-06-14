Chan to sign MOA with proponents of Skyway Project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the proponents of the proposed Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX), also known as the Skyway Project.

This is after the city council approved the LLEX’s implementation.

The project is worth P24 billion. Among the proponents of the project are Premium Megastructures Inc., Ulticon Builders Inc., and MTD Philippines.

The MOA signing will be held on June 17, 2022, during the celebration of the city’s 61st Charter Day Anniversary.

“Ang atong highlight sa Charter Day would be the signing of MOA of skyway. Mao na atong gipangandoy gyud to solve the problem of the traffic, especially nga na-open na ang atong third bridge. So nalahos na gyud, na realize na gyud,” Chan said.

(The highlight of our Charter Day would be the signing of the MOA of the skyway. This is really our dream to be able to solve the problem of the traffic, especially now that the third bridge in now open. So it’s going to push through, it will be realized.)

Once done, though, motorists who would pass through the skyway will have to pay a toll fee, just like at the newly opened Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, also called the third bridge.

The city will have a share of one percent of the income of the skyway in the first 15 years, while it will increase to two percent in the following years.

The city also adjusted the payment of the taxes of the proponents.

Based on the proposal, the expressway will pass through Barangay Babag, Cebu Light Industrial Park in Barangay Basak, Aviation Road, Carmelite Foundation School, Barangay Ibo, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) access road.

Chan also assured that no roads will be affected by the Skyway Project.

