Netizens swoon over Joshua Garcia’s video of first-ever desert safari experience in Dubai

CEBU, Philippines —Actor Joshua Garcia got to enjoy his first-ever desert safari experience in Dubai and fans couldn’t help but gush over it.

The 24-year-old actor just treated his fans to a glimpse of his recent adventure.

In the video he posted on Monday, June 13, 2022, Garcia showed off his driving skills through the dunes.

“There’s always a first time,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Garcia (@garciajoshuae)

In the comment section, netizens quickly noticed the young actor’s attractiveness.

A netizen jokingly said, “Josh, buti kinaya mo ang init. I cannot!”

Another said that if Garcia would be her driver, she would probably have a hard time getting out of the car.

As of this post, the video racked up over 200,000 likes on Instagram and also garnered over 185,000 likes and 753,000 views on TikTok. /rcg

