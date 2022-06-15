Be inspired by these hands-on celebrity dads

CEBU, Philippines— Fathers are like superheroes who take on everyday challenges for the family.

Being a father is no joke, but these celebrity fathers would definitely make us laugh with some of their hilarious moments with their kids.

CDN Digital rounds up celebrity dads who took to social media their bonding moments with their adorable children.

Nico Bolzico and Tili’s one hour together

What would happen if we leave our kids with their dads?

Nico Bolzico shared a hilarious video with his two-year-old daughter, Thylane Katana or Tili, after they spent one hour together. In the video, Tili’s face was painted with markers.

Nico Bolzico got married to Solenn Heussaff in 2016. He is known for his funny content on the internet such as prank videos with his wife Solenn. Aside from being a funny husband, he also gives tips on how to handle wives and of course toddlers!

He also has his serious side when it comes to being a hands-on father to Tili. He is also the coolest fur father to their pets, Pochola and Gato (El Gato).

“There were times I doubted myself thinking if I will become the best dad to Tili, and till to day I do; but I know we will continue to be learning and improving along the way, and always keeping in mind my two goals for her: to be happy and a kind person to everyone,” he said in one of his Instagram posts.

‘Woke up like this’ with Drew Arellano and the kids

TV host Drew Arellano recently shared a photo of him with his kids with a very relatable caption, “Woke up like this. Wait, did I even get to sleep?! of course I did.”

Drew is one proud dad as he often posts videos and photos with his kids.

Just recently, Drew shared their first family photo with their newborn son, Astro Phoenix.

Drew’s wife Iya Villania gave birth to their fourth child last June 4, 2022. The celebrity couple got married in 2014. They have three other kids named Primo, Leon, and Alana.

Erwan Heussaff and Dahlia’s cutest father-daughter duo

The father-daughter duo videos from Erwan Heussaff and his two-year-old daughter, Dahlia, will surely melt one’s heart. Days before Mother’s Day 2022, the two of them sang together for a video dedicated to Anne Curtis.

He also shared a video of Dahlia baking pancakes. Proud dad indeed!

Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis have one daughter. They tied the knot in 2017.

Jake Ejercito and Ellie’s bonding moments



Jake Ejercito and Ellie are one the coolest father and daughter duo. Jake could not help but share some screenshots of their funny yet cute convo which he compiled in a Facebook photo album. Here are some of them:

These two made sure to have their blast after being away from each other. They enjoyed doing some TikTok videos, going to the beach, and even scuba diving.

Jake is in a co-parenting setup with Ellie’s mother Andi Eigenmann, who is now based in Siargao.

Celebrity or not, fathers do have something in common. Father’s Day is fast approaching. Let us honor all fathers and father figures who strive hard to provide care and unconditional love for us.

/bmjo