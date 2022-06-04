Iya Villania-Arellano and Drew Arellano welcome fourth baby

CEBU, Philippines—One tough momma!

TV host Iya Villania-Arellano gave birth to her fourth baby with her husband Drew Arellano on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

On Instagram, Drew shared an adorable snap of their newborn baby.

“June 4, 2022. 4:39pm. ASTRO PHOENIX V. ARELLANO,” Drew said as they welcome their baby boy.

Hours before Iya’s delivery, she posted on her IG story a video of her in the hospital dancing her way through her labor.

“Let’s induce this labor, ladies and gentlemen,” she wrote on her IG story.

A moment later, she posted a selfie photo on her IG story saying that the baby was already out.

The couple got married in 2014 after 10 years of being together. They have three other kids named Primo, Leon, and Alana.

