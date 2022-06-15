Cebu province stands ground on rationalizing use of face masks, challenges DILG to show proof on legal basis

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The clash between the national government and Cebu province continues nearly a week since the latter made wearing face masks an option in open spaces.

Despite mounting pressure from the national government, the Capitol will keep its ordinance and executive order (EO) rationalizing the use of face masks in well ventilated areas.

And in their recent bout, the Capitol challenged Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to show their source or any proof to support their claims that the provincial government’s moves have no legal basis.

“All of our acts – my EO or Provincial Ordinance are anchored upon the law. These are not our own personal judgments, our own personal orders, feelings or positions since when we were elected and took our oath, we took an oath to uphold laws,” said Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Lawyer Rory Jon Sepulveda, consultant for the Capitol, who joined Garcia during Wednesday’s briefing, also responded to Año’s claims that the recent ordinance adopting Executive Order (EO) No. 16, is invalid and is not backed by law.

“We will stand strong behind that… to repeat, our Provincial Ordinance and the EO are anchored on the Local Government Code, which was passed pursuant to a Constitutional mandate,” Sepulveda said.

“Ambot sa lubot sa ok-ok asa iyahang source sa statement nga walay legal basis ang ordinansa ug EO,” he added Sepulveda said.

The consultant also pointed out that since the EO basically became a provincial ordinance, it cannot be superseded with guidelines such as those from the IATF.

“The guidelines is not a law… Even the highest office (in government) is beneath the law,” explained Sepulveda.

Earlier, Año warned Garcia not to cause “undue injury and confusion” on the national government’s face mask policy, saying this indicates a violation of the country’s anti-graft law. (With reports from INQUIRER.net)

