Rama to establish Cebu City Hall satellite centers in barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama aims to establish a more efficient connection with the city’s barangays.

With this, the mayor announced he will be putting up City Hall satellite centers in clustered barangays so that coordination between the City Hall and the 80 barangays of the city will be better.

The satellite centers will replace the Mayor’s Information and Liaison Office (MILO).

“We will level up the MILO for them to be more responsive, effective, efficient, in delivering good governance,” said the mayor.

The mayor notes that he respects the elected barangay officials taking responsibility of their jurisdiction, so the satellite offices will serve as the bridge of barangay officials to the City Hall for smoother implementation of various services.

“The clustering of the formulation and establishment of the City Hall satellite center. I want to see the preparatory so that by July 1st, this concept will commence being functional and operational,” said the mayor.

Although he did not reveal how the clustered satellite centers will operate, Rama said he has requested the documentation to be in place ahead of implementation.

Before his inauguration on June 30, 2022, the mayor is expected to release an Executive Order (EO) establishing the City Hall satellite centers and the system of its functions.

The mayor clarified that he will not be removing personnel of the MILO when the centers start. Instead, when the MILO will cease to operate, its personnel will be integrated into the satellite offices.

Rama said the evaluation of employees is also ongoing as he already issued a directive to the departments on who shall remain employees of the city.

The mayor’s directive emphasized honesty, efficiency, disposition, and working ethics as part of the criteria for keeping an employee.

/bmjo

