Chan supports Gwen’s EO but would need to consult team before adopting it

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is in favor of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s executive order making it optional the wearing of face masks in open and well-ventilated places.

Chan, however, said that he still would want to consult first his health team, especially Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the health consultant of the city and the chief pathologist of the Department of Health (DOH)-7, before deciding if the city will adopt the policy of the provincial government.

He added that he would also order his team to study the E.O. of the governor.

“If my team decide, for me I’m in favor to no facemask outside. I mean you have the option because not all ganahan sad. Ganahan sad kay naanad na sila to wear face mask, but naay some nga maglisod na sila ug ginhawa kung naa na sila sa gawas tungod sa kainit,” Chan said.

Chan also cites Singapore as an example, wherein it’s no longer mandatory to wear face masks outside their residences.

However, inside the establishments, especially in enclosed venues, the wearing of a face mask would still be mandatory.

“Gikan man sad ta ug laing nasud. Nakita nato sa ilang lugar, usa ka lugar nga progresibo kaayo, outdoor dili na mag-face mask. But sa indoor, they are very strict. If they are not wearing face mask in the indoor, mo multa ka,” he added.

But for now, Chan said that they will still be following the policy set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) regarding the wearing of a face mask.

Earlier, vice-mayor Celedonio Sitoy also stated that this is not yet the proper time to lift the policy on the mandatory wearing of face masks since the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still present.

Aside from this, different variants of the virus were also discovered by health authorities. /rcg

ALSO READ:

