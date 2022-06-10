Face masks still required in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Face masks are still required to be worn for individuals living in or going to Mandaue City.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, the chief of staff of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, in a text message, said that for now, the city’s policy on wearing a face mask is still in effect,

Ibañez said since the policy is based on an ordinance, only the Sangguniang Panlungsod can amend it.

Under the city’s ordinance No. 15-2020-1531, everyone in the city is mandated to wear a mask especially in public areas.

Those who will be caught not wearing or failing to properly wear face masks in public places will be fined P5,000.

On Thursday, June 9, the Cebu provincial government lifted the mandatory wearing of face masks in open and outdoor spaces except for those who are sick and have symptoms of COVID-19

Emmanuel Cogal and Shaira Villegas from Mandaue City said they actually wanted not to wear a face mask anymore.

“Sabal. Kong mag lakaw ka sa dalan og mag mask ka mag abot imong ginhawa kay naay nagasampong sa imong baba samot og mag dali kag lakaw, labi na kong udtong totok,” said Cogal.

“Lisod iginhawa magfacemask oy samot na nga manuroy mi, sige og lakaw-lakaw, selling delicacies at the Mandaue City Public Market and other areas in the city.”

Meanwhile, Benjie Sangria and Aning Pacquiao said they prefer to wear a mask to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.

“Para sa atong proteksyun, pwede man magsuot gihapon ta oy, di gyud ta mokompiyansa,” said Sangria.

“Kung naay istorya sa tawo, mas masiguro depensa,” added Pacquiao. /rcg

ALSO READ:

EOC: Penalties for no face mask remains

Capitol to give face masks to public

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy