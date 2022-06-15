Consolacion mayor open to being chosen as LMP-Cebu president

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Consolacion Mayor-elect Teresa “Nene” Alegado said she is open to being chosen as president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter (LMP-Cebu).

Alegado said she was informed by Tuburan Mayor-elect Democrito “Aljun” Diamante, who is a former LMP-Cebu president, that she was one of the officials considered to be the next president of the chapter.

She said the responsibility won’t be easy as she has already experienced before being a LMP-Cebu official, seating as Vice President. But if the members feel they want her to lead them, then she will accept the offer.

Alegado is one of the senior members of LMP-Cebu.

Incumbent Liloan Mayor Ma. Christina Frasco, who is the current LMP-Cebu president, was picked by President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The mayor-elect said although she did not aspire to be the president, she will accept the position if she is chosen by the members. She also said it will be okay for her if another official is chosen for the post.

“I was a bit elated when they told me at least diay during the time I was in the group they recognize my leadership but again if they want somebody else or somebody else is really interested wala gyud nay problema because for me, position is not the essence…is not relevant, what is important is the respect your colleagues give you,” said Alegado.

Alegado said there is no scheduled meeting yet as the Cebu elected officials will still need to take their oath.

