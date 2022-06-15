WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight title at stake in Kumong Bol-anon 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines—PMI Boxing Stable’s rising prospect Jhunrille Castino spearheads the fifth installment of the “Kumong Bol-anon” boxing series slated on June 26, 2022 as he faces Jeffrey Francisco for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Pacific super bantamweight championship at the Maribojoc Cultural Center in Maribojoc, Bohol.

Castino of Guindulman, Bohol and Francisco of Parañaque City will trade leathers for 10-rounds for the vacant WBF regional title in the much-anticipated slam bang affair promoted by PMI Boxing Bohol Boxing Stable.

The 23-year-old Boholano ring tactician sports a record of 10 wins (four by knockouts) and one defeat. He will get his mettle tested by fighting the 29-year old Francisco, who has a more experienced record of 15-4-1 (win-loss-draw) with one knockout win.

Castino has not tasted defeat since 2018 and he’s currently riding a six-fight winning streak, which he started piling since 2019. His most recent bout was against Remon Basas in Kumong Bol-anon 4 at the Dauis Gym in Bohol last April.

He scored a sixt-round technical decision after fight officials stopped the bout due to the significant swelling on Basas’ left eyebrow caused by an accidental headbutt.

Meanwhile, Francisco is yearning for a comeback after suffering back-to-back losses against Russian Valery Tretyakov last 2017 in Tambov, Russia and Gary Tamayo last February in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Francisco has fought three foreign opponents already. His most notable opponent is the reigning WBC Silver and WBO Interntaional bantamweight champion Jason Moloney of Australia, where he lost via unanimous decision in 2016.

The co-main event features another PMI Boxing Stable prospect Jake Amparo (8-3-1, 2KOs) taking on Ernesto Alera (5-7-1) of Nietes Stable of Murcia, Negros Occidental in a 10-rounder bout under the 106lbs division.

The rest of the fight card features six more undercard bouts. The undercard bouts feature Kim Lindog (PMI) versus Marzon Cabilla (Bukidnon), Daniel Nicolas (PMI) vs. Marjon Piencenaves (Cebu City), Shane Gentallan (PMI) vs. Ramil Yacapin (Cagayan de Oro), Derwin Asilo (PMI) vs. Christian Tiburon (Nietes Stable), Reymart Tagacanao (Carcar City) vs Dan Claridad (Nietes Stable), and RJ Sios-e (Mandaue City) vs Carlos Agustin (Guadalupe City).

