Boy with leukemia needs urgent help for chemotherapy

A nine-year-old boy from Brgy. Cubacub, Mandaue City is in profound need of urgent financial help as he fights for his dear life against the big C.

Cloud Grhael Pinat was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on July 13, 2021. Two months prior to his diagnosis, he experienced unusual symptoms like body weakness, pallor, and joint pains on his shoulder and knees. A few days before his diagnosis, his parents noticed that he is losing weight and his abdomen is getting bigger. He also manifested pain on his feet. Because of these distressing symptoms, they sought for medical help. He then underwent a series of laboratory and diagnostic tests which included a complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration to determine the cause of his condition. When the results were released, it showed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. This frightening disease commonly affects children. Yet despite its effects on the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Cloud’s first dose of chemotherapy was given on July 15, 2021. In order to obtain thorough healing, his attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years. Because of the lengthy and exhausting nature of chemotherapy, children with this type of cancer have to beat all the odds despite facing tremendous uncertainties. At the present, he is on maintenance phase of his treatment. On June 6, 2022, three days after having his chemotherapy, he was admitted to a hospital in Cebu City due to decreased blood counts and abdominal pain. He is also suffering from Malabsorption syndrome which is a digestive disorder that prevents the body from effectively absorbing nutrients from food. He is now being treated accordingly and he also received a blood transfusion. This hospitalization is a big blow to their finances as the hospital bill has reached more than P100,000. In addition to that, his monthly chemotherapy including his regular laboratory workups and medical procedures are very expensive. The estimated cost can reach up to P35,000 every month.

Cloud is an active and playful boy. He loves to play basketball and jump rope with his friends. At a young age, he longs to become a professional basketball player someday. As the second child of the three siblings, he is genuinely loved by his family. When asked about her wish for her son, his mother replied, “My only wish for Cloud is that he will finish his chemotherapy so that he will be able to experience life free from cancer.” In order to make ends meet, his father works as a graphic designer with a P20,000 income every month. His mother also works as an accounting staff with a P20,000 monthly income. The costly nature of Cloud’s chemotherapy and medical treatment demands a substantial amount that his family could not afford on their own. Truly, their financial resources are already depleted and they are really in need of compassionate help. Thus, in order to save Cloud’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his parents are heartily appealing for financial assistance from big-hearted individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy