BREAKING: Another bridge in Bohol collapses
Cebu City, Philippines—The Catigbian Police Station in Bohol confirmed that a bridge in Purok 2, Barangay Alegria, in Catigbian, Bohol collapsed on Thursday morning, June 16, 2022.
The town police, in a statement in its Facebook page on Thursday, said the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m.
Initial police report says the Borja Bridge in the said barangay collapsed when a HOWO dumptruck owned by Alturas Company, loaded with sand and heading towards Sagbayan Municipality from Barangay Lapaz Cortes, Bohol, passing the bridge.
The police said no one was injured and the driver of the truck was safe.
Motorists are now advised to take alternative routes in going to and from Sagbayan to nearby towns.
It can be recalled that the Old Clarin Bridge in Loay also collapsed last April 27, 2022.
This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates
/bmjo
