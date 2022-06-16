Filipina international model Kelsey Merritt climbs coconut tree in El Nido
CEBU, Philippines — Filipino-American international model Kelsey Merritt proved that she is not only good at catwalks but also at climbing trees.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared a video of her climbing a coconut tree in El Nido, Palawan.
“Still got it!! when in the Philippines,” she captioned her video.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens praised her incredible skill and shared some of their funniest reaction in the comment section.
“This is incredible,” Filipino fashion blogger and socialite Bryanboy said.
This is not the first time that Merritt showed off her climbing skills. She previously shared a video of her climbing a coconut tree during her last visit to the Philippines.
View this post on Instagram
In 2018, Merritt made history for being the first Filipino model to walk on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. /rcg
READ: ‘It girl’ Kelsey Merritt is proudly Pinoy at heart
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.