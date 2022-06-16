Filipina international model Kelsey Merritt climbs coconut tree in El Nido

CEBU, Philippines — Filipino-American international model Kelsey Merritt proved that she is not only good at catwalks but also at climbing trees.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared a video of her climbing a coconut tree in El Nido, Palawan.

“Still got it!! when in the Philippines,” she captioned her video.

Netizens praised her incredible skill and shared some of their funniest reaction in the comment section.

“This is incredible,” Filipino fashion blogger and socialite Bryanboy said.

A netizen said that climbing a coconut tree looks easy but actually really hard, ” I tried that. Mukha lang yan madali pero mahirap promise! Sakit sa paa at kamay.”

This is not the first time that Merritt showed off her climbing skills. She previously shared a video of her climbing a coconut tree during her last visit to the Philippines.

In 2018, Merritt made history for being the first Filipino model to walk on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. /rcg

