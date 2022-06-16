IBP-Cebu extends legal aid to Punta Princesa fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Cebu chapter extended free legal assistance to Punta Princesa fire victims in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022.

Lawyer Cheryl Pamela Condat, IBP-Cebu chapter president, said a total of 50 volunteer lawyers and members of the IBP-Cebu went to Punta Princesa Elementary School, where the fire survivors are temporarily sheltered, to conduct interviews, drafting, and printing of Affidavit of Loss, Affidavit of Late Registration and Affidavit of Correction, and other legal consultations on Wednesday.

The free legal aid, which started at around 1:30 p.m. and closed at 5:55 p.m., benefitted a total of 170 clients affected by the massive fire in the said barangay. With the initiative, fire victims saved about P500, which is the normal fee for securing Affidavit of Loss.

Feb 2022 Bar passers

Condat said four notary public, including Fr. Abundio Bacatan, the parish priest assigned in Barangay Punta Princesa, volunteered their services.

The other notary public were lawyers John Patrick Ompad, Terence Tomol, and Ves Mind Santiago, while the other volunteer IBP officers were lawyers Michael Francis Hubahib, Arrabelle Balahadia, Hope Cesely Baquero-Alo, Rheswi Grace Colina, Louise Dagatan, and Cyril Brian Cuizon.

“Most of the lawyers who attended are passers of the February 2022 Bar Examinations also called the Best Bar Ever. Last June 4, 2022, nang volunteer sad ang best bar lawyer,” she told CDN Digital.

Thousands of individuals lost their home to a fire that struck several sitios in Barangay Punta Princesa on Saturday night, June 11.

READ: Punta Princesa fire victims need hygiene kits, milk, diapers

The IBP-Cebu also conducted relief operations and distributed hygiene kits for 200 fire victims. Each kit contains body soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, detergent, brand new underwear for children and adults, and pre-loved clothes.

These goods, she said, came from the donations of IBP-Cebu chapter members.

The group also distributed three liters of potable water for each of the 350 fire victims and bread from private benefactors.

“This is IBP Cebu Chapter’s Calamity Legal Aid wherein it conducts legal aid immediately after the calamity just as it did in Pardo and Mandaue City. The Relief Operation is part of the Chapter’s Lawyers for the Community Program,” Condat said.

“We change negative perception of the legal community one community outreach program at a time. Lawyers are partners of the community,” she added.

