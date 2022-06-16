Rama names Arce as disaster chief, more officials and department heads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is slowly forming his new set of officials as his inauguration draws nearer.

In a press conference on June 16, 2022, Rama said he was appointing Lawyer Mark Medalle as a mayor’s assistant for legal and barangay matters.

For the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), Ester Concha, will be taking over the department after being its overseer in the past six months.

Current head, Portia Basmayor, will remain in the department to help Concha manage.

“In matters of DSWS, Portia (Basmayor) will still be a part, but Ester Concha will now take over,” said Rama.

The mayor has also decided on his new Disaster Chief after a series of changes during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Racquel Arce, city market administrator and head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team, will take on a bigger challenge as disaster chief.

Arce is known for her fearless implementation of city policies including demolitions, clearing of sidewalks, and relocations.

She has become a known figure in the city being the woman behind the dangerous jobs as she served the city under multiple mayors, lasting through different administrations from different parties.

“Dili na siya new nako kay right now I am the assistant department head of CDRRMO (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office). Nalipay ko nga gihatag ni ni mayor nako kay karon murag ako na pud moplay sa hero,” Arce said.

(That is nothing new to me because right now I am the assistant department head of the CDRRMO [City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office]. I am happy that this was given to me by the mayor because now I can play being a hero.)

“Kay sa PROBE man gud murag ako ang berdugo. So welcome kaayo ni nako nga development,” she said.

(Because in PROBE, it seems like I am the executioner. So this is a very welcome development.)

While under the government plantilla, Arce would still be the market administrator of the city, she said that once she would take over the CDRRMO, she would oversee the market until a new market administrator would be assigned by the mayor.

Rama said Arce would also oversee PROBE during her stint as disaster chief, but a new official will be placed as its head.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo will still be the disaster council chairperson on behalf of the mayor.

Finally, Rama said he would issue an Executive Order naming former Councilor Eric Espina as his sort of communication secretary or his special assistant in terms of communication.

The mayor said he would be revealing more department heads and office chiefs in the coming days.

/dbs

