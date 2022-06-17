Hit and run motorcycle rider in Carcar incident still unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still trying to look for footage from security cameras that can help them to identify the motorcycle rider involved in the June 16 “hit and run” incident, which caused the death of a cyclist in Carcar City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said that they still continued to identify and locate the whereabouts of the rider involved in the fatal road accident in Barangay Poblacion, this city.

Cabagnot identified the victim as Eduardo Kyamko, 56, a resident of San Jose Street in Barangay Poblacion 1, Carcar City.

The police chief said there were three security cameras in the area but these were either not functioning [since typhoon Odette] or were facing the other way at the time of the accident.

Cabagnot said that they already raised this concern about the nonfunctional CCTVs to the city government in early January or February.

He said the local government then told them that they would act on it.

Due to this development, Cabagnot is calling on motorists who might have caught the incident in their dashboard camera or dashcam to help them identify the culprit in this fatal hit and run incident.

“Naa natay description, initially, sa gisakayan nga motor ug gisuot. Ang ato na lang ani og naa pay nakasunod ani nga sakyanan nga naay dash cam. Sa pagkakaron, tulo ka [CCTV from] establishments ang na review,” Cabagnot said.

(We already have a description, initially, of what motorcycle and what he was wearing. What we can hope for would be that there was a motorist with a dashcam. For now, we have already reviewed three CCTV footage from establishments.)

However, the family of the victim said a witness had reached out to them.

But Cabagnot said they still had to talk with this witness.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was traversing the national highway, heading north from Barangay Poblacion 3 when the incident happened.

The motorcycle rider and the cyclist were on the same lane with the latter being in front of the former.

“Ang biktima gikan nagpalit og pan ug padung na sa highway. Unya nasundan ni sya sa gamotor nga gikan nag U-Turn nga padung og city kay murag padung motrabaho.

(The victim has just bought bread and heading to the highway. And then, a motorcycle rider, which has just made a U-turn heading to the city, perhaps, to work, was following the victim.)

“Karon, pag-agi na didto, na hagip, nisirit unya gisundan ni og motor kay naay nakakita. Pag-abot sa unahan, ni U-turn balik, nibalik sa agi padung sa city hall, wa na nilahos padong Cebu City,” Cabagnot said.

(But when the motorcycle rider was about to pass by the cyclist, the rider sideswiped the cyclist. The rider could have sped away but another motorcycle rider followed the suspect. But then the suspect made another U-turn and headed back toward City Hall. He did not proceed to Cebu City.)

The cyclist, who got sideswiped by the motorcycle rider, fell to the ground and injured his head badly.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the victim’s family informed police that the victim had passed away at past noon that day.

Cabagnot said if the hit and run suspect would be identified and arrested, he would be facing a complaint of Reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Hit-and-run victim dies

‘Hit and run’ suspect gets amicable settlement from two victims, walks free

Hit-and-run: Spotlight shines on reckless driving, victims

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy