Gullas to bring back Aksyon Agad services in barangays

TALISAY CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, Jr., said that he will bring back the Aksyon Agad services in the barangays.

This was promised by the mayor during his inauguration into his second term of office on June 17, 2022, in front of Sandiganbayan Associate Judge Geraldine Faith Ycong.

“We continue what we have started we ran on a platform of continuity. Atong ipadayon, atong palamboon ang social services. Of course, we want to concentrate on developing Talisay, but where development is concerned, we should also prioritize our social services,” said the mayor.

In order to do this, Gullas said he will be bringing back the Aksyon Agad service centers in the barangays.

This was started in his first term but was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dalhun nato ang tanan serbisyo sa City Hall ngadto sa barangays. All department heads moadto sa barangay para moserbisyo, didto na ang serbisyo,” said Gullas.

Bringing the registrar, medical services, and even lawyers to the barangays would give residents easier access to these services, thereby reducing the cost of access.

The mayor said this has always been the direction of his administration.

During his inauguration, Gullas decided to be sworn in with a special resident holding the Bible for him.

Tatay Pedro is a tricycle driver who found a P500,000 cheque and returned the cheque to its owner.

In his inaugural speech, Gullas said that having Tatay Pedro hold the Bible is a reminder for him and for the entire city that in order to develop Talisay City would take everyone’s cooperation.

He said that a person does not have to be a mayor to make change for the better.

“You don’t have to be city mayor to help people. The city government is not one man. The Talisay City government is a group of people working together to provide Aksyon Agad services,” said Gullas.

Supposedly, the mayor’s daughter, Pining. should be holding the bible for her father.

However, she fell ill a few days before the inauguration and continues to recover at home.

Gullas said that his daughter is doing fine and is recovering well from the illness.

Along with Gullas, Vice Mayor Choy Aznar, and the complete councilorial slate of Team Aksyon Agad were inaugurated on Friday. /rcg

