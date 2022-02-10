Talisay eyes City College as Vax Center for kids aged 5 to 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Talisay City Government is now gearing up for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas, on social media, said they are eyeing to open another vaccination center, dedicated for the second phase of the country’s pediatric vaccination.

Gullas said they are planning to use the Talisay City College in Barangay Poblacion as the inoculation site for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

“When ready na ta mu vaccinate ug 5-11, we will open one site just catered to 5-11. Most likely it will be the Talisay City College site,” he said.

In the meantime, Gullas assured parents that their young children will get the jab soon.

He added that they are still waiting for the go-signal from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) as well as the stock of vaccines intended for kids 5 to 11 years old.

“Ako lang gyung assurance ninyo nga once naa nay final guidelines and maabot na ang bakuna, mopahibaw gyud ko dayun ninyo,” explained Gullas.

“For the meantime, ongoing gihapon atong vaccination for our eligible individuals. That is why katong wala pa gyud pabakuna namo, please avail of them samtang libre pa siya and available pa ang vaccine stocks,” he added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Talisay City starts vaccination of minors on Nov. 3

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy