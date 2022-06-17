CVFA plays host to teams competing in Visayas leg of PFF U19 tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the long and grueling preparations, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is ready to roll the red carpet in tomorrow’s hosting of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The crucial qualifying tournament features four competing teams headed by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) that are ready to strut their wares in the football tilt which serves as a qualifying tournament under Group E.

The rest of the competing teams are Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA), and Kaya FC-Iloilo under Group E.

These teams will compete until June 22, 2022, and only the top team will advance to the next round until they reach PFF’s U19 division 1 competition.

The tournament was officially launched on Friday, June 17, at the Casino Español. The launching was joined by the tournament host, CVFA officials along with the other team officials who compete in the tournament.

“It was a difficult road leading to this tournament. We had several challenges along the way, but it provided us also more than enough time to prepare the team and the organizing side. Without the help of the Cebu football community and our generous sponsors, this won’t be possible,” said CVFA U19’s team manager, Josephril Partosa during the presser.

Also present during the event were CVFA president Rodney Orale, CVFA U19 team head coach Glen Ramos, PFF officials and representatives from the rest of the competing teams.

All of the four competing teams revealed during the press briefing that they shared the same difficulties and challenges leading to the tournament.

One of the biggest obstacles they hurdled was the Covid-19 pandemic. For them, the inactivity of the players and the uncertainty of the scheduled tournaments affected their preparation.

However, they persevered and trained to prepare for the tournament which unfolds tomorrow at 3 p.m.

CVFA is fresh from successfully hosting the Palarong Pambansa bubble football tournament last month in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) at the same venue.

According to Orale, they applied all of the important aspects they’ve learned during the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa football tournament for the PFF U19 tournament tomorrow.

“We’re happy to be given the chance to have the field prepared and undergo rehabilitation at the Cebu City Sports Center,” said Orale who also revealed that they were planning to have the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex as the initial venue.

However, due to numerous problems it didn’t push through. Nonetheless, CVFA was able to fix CCSC’s pitch in-time for the tournament.

“I hope PFF will give us another chance if there are some tournaments we’re willing to accommodate again. Of course with the help of everyone. Sana hindi ito ang last, meron pang maraming darating,” added Orale.

The scheduled match tomorrow at 3 p.m. features CVFA against the EVRFA.

/dbs

