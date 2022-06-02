CVFA U19 and U17 teams score decent finishes in NOFA Friendship Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) under-19 and under-17 squads pulled off decent finishes in the recent Negros Oriental Football Association (NOFA) Friendship Cup.

CVFA’s squads visited San Carlos City and Bacolod City to play different football squads during the tournament to prepare for the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-19 National Championships regional eliminations on June 18 to 22 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Host team Negros United FC emerged as champion with a clean slate of 3-0 (win-loss) record while CVFA’s U-19 team finished with a, 2-1 record its U-17 squad had a, 1-2 (win-loss) mark.

Dolphins FC of Bacolod City finished at the bottom of the team standings with three defeats.

CVFA’s U-19 squad lost Negros United, 0-1, in one of their matches, but bounced back strong by taming the CVFA U17 squad, 2-0, in their second match. CVFA’s U-19 squad wrapped up its campaign with a, 6-1, victory against Dolphins FC.

CVFA’s U-17 team defeated Dolphins FC in their opening match, 1-0, but lost its next two matches.

Team manager, Josephril Partosa told CDN Digital that CVFA’s squads need more exposure in friendly matches as well as improve their chemistry if they want to win the PFF U-19 National Championships regional eliminations where they’ll face other regional football associations.

CVFA’s U-19 squad will face the NOFA anew in the regional eliminations on June 18 to 22 at the CCSC. They are in Group E along with the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA) and Kaya FC- Iloilo.

The other six groups of the PFF National Championships regional eliminations will be held in various venues across the country this month.

CVFA’s U19 squad is comprised of Ezralph Legara, Jonathan Pacaldo, Mark Mayor, Eugene Tillor, Uriel Villacarlos, Simon del Campo, Nathan Lingatong, John Vincent Largado, Edgar Paredes, Zraim Ebrada, Christian Carizon, Bebong Lamparas, Matthew Suico, Carsten Pumareja, Ludwig Badayos, Richard Songalia, Joseph Garces, Gianrenzo Custado, Kyrell Bangot, Stephen Soria, Frances Vercide, Paul Mapula, Mark Lester Zafra, Yoji Selman, and Keenen Cergneux.

The team’s head coach is Glen Ramos while his assistant coaches are Jinggoy Roa, Garry Garciano (goalkeeping coach), Jojo Tapia (assistant goalkeeping coach), Nico Quinones (physical therapist), and Chad Songalia (team coordinator). /rcg

ALSO READ:

CVFA to host PFF U-19 reg’l elims in Cebu

Palarong Pambansa Football: More than just an average tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy