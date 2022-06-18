Bulldozing, reblocking starts in fire-struck sitios of Barangay Punta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The bulldozing and reblocking have begun in the five sitios affected by a disastrous fire in Barangay Punta Princessa, Cebu City.

Mayor Michael Rama already said in previous statements that there will be no fencing or building permits yet to be issued for the affected area.

The reblocking and bulldozing have officially begun as facilitated by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW).

The reblocking would ensure that the area will have sufficient access for emergency response such as ambulances, fire trucks, and other vehicles.

Reblocking also prevents future fires as the new road network will put the appropriate amount of distance for buildings and reduce the risk of fire spreading in the future.

“Tuyo sa clearing nga mahawan ang dapit sa nasunogan aron kasugdan dayon ang reblocking. Kini aron mabutangan og klarong karsada nga motadlas taliwala sa nahitabo-an. Kung may emerhensiya, dali na lang makasulod ang mga ambulansya, trak sa bombero ug mobile patrol,” said the Cebu City government in a post.

Disaster Council chairperson, Lawyer Gerry Carillo, said that the reblocking will take less than a month as the city is allowed to only use the public school as an evacuation center until June 30.

After then, he expects that the area will be reblocked already for the residents to rebuild their homes except for those whose lots are directly affected by the reblocking.

For those who will be permanently displaced due to the reblocking, they will be staying at a temporary shelter in Sitio Tuburan, where a 1,500-square meter lot is available for use.

At least 200 van-type housing will be installed for the displaced families.

For the long term, a medium-rise condominium type socialized housing will be built on the same lot in Sitio Tuburan where the affected families can be relocated under the city’s socialized housing program.

The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor is expected to handle the movement, relocation, and transfer of the displaced families.

It is not yet clear how many families are permanently displaced because of the reblocking. /rcg

