Alex Gonzaga shares funny photos with husband Mikee Morada: ‘Pictures and poses na sinira at kinontra ng asawa ko’

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Alex Gonzaga-Morada took to social media to share how her husband Mikee Morada reacted when she posed for a photo wearing her swimsuit.

In the photos, Mikee can be seen standing behind Alex while she was busy striking her best pose. Mikee also covered Alex using his hands.

“All the pictures and poses na sinira at kinontra ng asawa ko nung nagbathing suit na ako,” she shared on Instagram.

The photos were taken during their recent family trip to Boracay.

Netizens were quick to share their reaction to the funny yet relatable photos.

“I like how kuya mike is protective and conservative towards ate Alex,” one fan said in the comment section.

“Bantay sarado,” another one jokingly said.

Alex and Mikee tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alex’s family home in Tanay, Rizal last November 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@cathygonzaga)

/dbs

