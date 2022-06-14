Rama to City Fire Dept.: File charges against arsonist behind Punta fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has instructed the Cebu City Fire Department to find the person behind the devastating fire in Barangay Punta Princessa on Saturday evening and file appropriate charges.

“Karon nga nakita nila nga intentional diay, eh di ipapriso. Then let the prosecution commence. If they want a lawyer, I will have the city government stand for them,” said the mayor.

The mayor said that if necessary, he will ask for the help of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) so that this arsonist that caused over 800 families to be displaced will be brought to justice.

Rama said arsonists must face the legal consequences of their actions because the loss of property of thousands of individuals must be repaid with swift justice.

The Cebu City Fire cited two possible angles on why they believe the fire was started intentionally.

First, they found out, based on claims of residents there, that one family living in the area had an argument because one member of the family was allegedly arrested for illegal drugs just a few hours before the fire.

The second possible reason is that there might be someone who wanted to conceal whatever substance or possible pieces of evidence at a house that was subjected to a police operation on that day.

But as to how the fire started, fire investigators have yet to specify as they continue to gather pieces of evidence and testimonies from affected residents.

However, the Fire Department said that they consider Marilou ‘Marimar’ Alfeche, and other individuals, as possible suspects. They will file formal complaints of arson against them once they have finalized their investigation. /rcg

