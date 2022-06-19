CVFA logs first win in PFF U-19 tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) started strong in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg as it scored a 1-0 victory over the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA) on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The tournament, which features Group E of the ongoing national group stage series of the PFF, kicked off on Saturday with four competing teams.

CVFA’s ace striker, Yoji Selman, a former striker of the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants of the Philippines Football League (PFL), scored the team’s lone goal in the 58th minute.

Selman flicked the ball past EVRFA’s goalkeeper Borg Conopio coming from the right side courtesy of Gianrenzo Custado’s pass.

The victory provided CVFA with three points as it joins Kaya FC-Iloilo on the winning side after the latter edged Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA), 2-1, also on Saturday.

The tournament’s top team will qualify for the next round until they reach PFF’s U19 division 1 competition.

On Monday, CVFA faces NOSIRFA at 8a.m. while EVRFA takes on the Kaya FC Iloilo at 3 p.m.

