Sara Duterte: We should commit to heart priorities of God, country, family

MANILA, Philippines — “We should commit to heart the priorities of God, country, and family.”

This was the message of vice president-elect Sara Duterte during her inauguration at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Duterte said that committing to the three priorities is one of the most important lessons that she has learned in her life.

“One of the most important lessons I have learned as I navigate life and the same thing that I believe we should ponder upon as one country united in our determination to overcome our difficulties and achieve our aspirations — is that we should commit to heart the priorities of God, country, and family,” she said.

“When I committed myself to governance and public service, I was also determined to finish three consecutive terms as Mayor. That will not happen anymore. I am now the Vice President-Elect,” she added.

Duterte first served as Davao City mayor from 2010 to 2013, and was re-elected in 2016.

The newly inaugurated vice president believes that the country will be gearing towards a future of “hope, security, strength, stability, and progress” if the people listen to the call to serve.

“There is a God. A God whose will transcends the desires of our hearts, one whose will directs us to the way that we might not have imagined — but a way that consecrates ourselves every day to help our fellowmen overcome the difficulties they face in their lives, to change lives, to save lives,” said Duterte.

“If we all take a moment to listen to the call to serve and decide to heed the call — in the same way that many are already devoting their lives as hardworking farmers and fisherfolk that ensure there is food on our tables, dedicated health workers who help the sick, brave soldiers who fight for our country, honest and fair entrepreneurs who support our economy, patient school teachers that guide our children — I believe the country will be heading toward a future of hope, security, strength, stability, and progress,” she went on.

The vice president-elect likewise urged the public to show love for the country by taking care of one’s respective families and communities “despite the unending challenges that come our way.”

As the country celebrates the birth anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal also Sunday, Duterte hoped that his memory would light up the fire within the people to become patriots.

She also pushed for the welfare of children as the country likewise celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday.

“Today, our children are facing a very complex future, one that is rife with conflict and uncertainties. Some of these challenges include the winding cycle of poverty, the trauma of broken families, the life-long baggage because of irresponsible and bad parenting, the abandonment issues due to an absentee parent, the anguish of gender confusion and discrimination, the destruction brought about by drugs, the lure of easy money in criminality, cases of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, the failure to identify and speak up against different kinds of abuses, the life-altering effects of teenage pregnancy, the detrimental effects of illiteracy, the emotional injury of bullying, unstable mental wellness, recruitment to support terrorism, misinformation in the internet — and the list could be endless,” she lamented.

“A strong, loving, happy family sets down all the basic foundations essential in the development and growth of a child. At home, parents have the duty to teach children the values of integrity, discipline, respect, and compassion for others,” Duterte continued.

The vice president-elect stressed that she may not be the best person in the Philippines, or even the world, but no one can beat the strength of her heart as a Filipino.

Duterte won as the 15th vice president of the Philippines after garnering over 32 million votes in the May 9 elections.

