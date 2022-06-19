Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president

MANILA, Philippines — Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines’ 15th vice president on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Duterte’s inauguration took place at San Pedro Square in Davao City — her hometown, where she is the outgoing mayor.

Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando administered Duterte’s oath-taking after a thanksgiving mass, attended by Archbishop Romulo Valles, was held at the San Pedro Cathedral at 3 p.m.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara’s father, attended the inauguration.

A musical festival followed the inaugural ceremony.

Aside from being vice president, Duterte will also serve as education secretary under the incoming administration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., her running mate.

The incoming vice president will hold office at the Quezon City Reception House — where outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo held office — and at the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City.

Duterte won as vice president after receiving over 32 million votes in the May 9 elections.

Duterte, a lawyer, is Davao City’s first woman mayor and the youngest to have been elected to the post in the political history of the city.

