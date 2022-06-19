Pilar vehicular accident: Cop still in hospital, truck owner promises to pay bills



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The cop who crashed to a slow-moving dump truck remains admitted in a hospital in Ormoc City as he continues to recuperate from the injuries he sustained after the accident that transpired in Pilar town on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Julius Navarro, investigator of Pilar Police Station, said that Patrolman Clister Sumaoy, 25, who is assigned at the Police Community Relations (PCR), was on his way to the police station when he met the accident in Barangay Lanao past 9 am on Saturday.

Sumaoy and the truck driver were traversing separate lanes at that time when they crashed at a blind curve.

“Kato nga particular area, matawag syag blind curve. Narrow kay nag dalan, in fact makawat gyud [ang space] sa dumptruck. Pag abot sa blind curve na area, ni encroach ni ang truck,” Navarro said.

As a result, Sumaoy reportedly lost control of his government-issued motorcycle and crashed into the front end of the dump truck. Sumaoy was pinned down under the dump truck together with his motorcycle.

The accident caused the oil tank of the dump truck to leak, which led to a fire. However, police said that this was immediately extinguished.

Navarro added that they held the truck driver for a short time for questioning. They later released this after the owner of the truck catered to all the hospital bills of the injured cop.

