Celebrities honor loving dads on Father’s Day

CEBU, Philippines— It’s Father’s Day and celebrities are taking to social media to greet and honor fathers in their lives.

Here are some of them:

Iya Villania

Iya Villania, who just gave birth to their fourth child, greeted her husband Drew Arellano on Father’s Day.

“Everyone’s fave guy ❤️ but we’re blessed that you belong to us ❤️ Happy Father’s Day, love @drewarellano 😘 What would we do without you??” she wrote on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania)

Ellen Adarna

Ellen Adarna penned an appreciation post for her husband Derek Ramsay, whom she described as her “overgrown muscular toddler”.

“Happy fathers day to the love of my life, to the guy who makes me laugh all the time, my always and forever overgrown muscular toddler 😂 i love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna)

Anne Curtis

Anne Curtis also shared an adorable video of her husband Erwan Heussaff and their two-year-old daughter Dahlia, along with a touching caption.

“We are so lucky to have you ✨ Thank you for being the best Papa Erwan. You will always be our home. Happy Father’s Day. We love you very much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Pauleen Luna

Pauleen Luna expressed how grateful she is to have her husband Vic Sotto as she posted a series of photos of him with their daughter Tali.

“I believe that our lives are made of small moments and it’s small precious moments like this, with our loved ones that make life worth while. Thank you for being Tali’s hero! Happy Father’s Day! “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto)

Jennylyn Mercado

Jennylyn Mercado took to social media to share a short yet heartfelt message for her husband, Dennis Trillo.

In the photo, Dennis can be seen holding their first child together, “Happy Father’s Day to our superman at work, @dennistrillo! We love you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@mercadojenny)

Solenn Heussaff

Solenn Heussaff honored her husband Nico Bolzico on Father’s Day with some throwback photos of him holding their then newborn baby, Tili, in his arms.

Solenn wrote on the photo, “That feeling of being a dad for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Nico also posted an adorable photo of him and Tili, “When you call me Papa, nothing else matters!”

Nico also thanked Solenn for bringing Tili to this world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

Before the day ends, don’t forget to greet your fathers on their special day.

Happy Father’s Day to all Dads!

