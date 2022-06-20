Letting go: Ana Jalandoni says forgiving Kit Thompson part of her ‘moving-on process’

Controversial actress Ana Jalandoni said she may have already forgiven former boyfriend Kit Thompson, whom she accused of physical abuse, but she is not ready to fall in love again just yet.

“I’d rather focus on my work as an actress and my businesses right now. It’s easy to get into a romantic relationship when I’m already up for it, it’s just that I’m not entertaining anyone at the moment,” the 25-year-old told reporters during a recent media gathering.

In March, Ana accused Kit of detaining and hurting her while in a hotel in Tagaytay City. A case has since been filed against the actor for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Act Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

Ana said she has already left the case in the hands of her team of legal counsels and that she was reminded by them not to talk publicly about it anymore.

However, she reported that she is now “happy” and has “started to heal” from what happened. “The moving-on process was difficult in the beginning, but it eventually went well. I’m lucky that I have my family and friends behind me, supporting me,” she began. “I’m also fortunate that my management, Cornerstone Entertainment, is helping me. I really want to keep on working—it’s my focus right now.”

She also said she no longer feels anger toward Kit. “I’ve learned to let go. I really wanted a fresh start. Harboring ill feelings toward other people will not help my cause. I know things will turn out well if I learn to forgive.”

No cause for concern

Ana pointed out that being in the same talent management company as Kit has never been a cause for concern. In fact, she is currently working on two movies, which she is not allowed to talk publicly about just yet.

She is also happy to report that she has finished therapy, which lasted for about two whole months. “I would still receive calls from my therapists but we don’t talk about the incident or the case anymore. The conversations are more about ‘me’ now,” said Ana, adding that she used to suffer from sleepless nights as a result of the awful incident. “I chose to be OK. I forced myself to get better because that’s what I really needed.”

The press conference was also to announce that Ana is the recipient of the Most Empowered Celebrity of the Year honor from the organizers of the 1st Asia’s Golden Icons Awards show, which will be held on June 28 at the Grand Ballroom of the Okada Hotel in Parañaque City.

“I feel grateful and thankful to be recognized for being a strong and brave woman. I didn’t really expect to get this award. I just tried to do the right thing—to fight for my right not just as a woman, but as an individual.”

Wins an award

For Ana, winning the award is important because “it means I’ve made an impact and was able to inspire other people with what I did. Even on social media, I would receive messages from random people saying I was able to help them find strength. These messages aren’t just from women. I also got some from men, who said they are now doing something right for themselves,” she declared.

Event organizer Chunnel and Channel Realty Marketing and Development Corp. has partnered with Ang Bahay Silungan Inc., a charitable institution that houses Filipino kids who are victims of child abuse and exploitation. The awards show is presented by MPJ Entertainment Productions.

RELATED STORIES

Kit Thompson nakalaya na matapos magpiyansa ng P72K; Ana Jalandoni hindi iuurong ang kaso

Ana Jalandoni on mauling incident: ‘When you love someone you will never ever harm them

Kit Thompson held knife to Ana Jalandoni’s neck over a joke, she recounts