Saludar returns to the ring, faces Higa on July 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar takes on fellow ex-world champion Daigo Higa on July 13, 2022 at the Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

It has been nearly seven months since Saludar stepped in the ring following his controversial loss to Dominican Republic’s Erick Sosa, where he lost the WBA world minimumweight title.

Now, he is eyeing redemption as he fights an equally tough opponent in Higa.

The 31-year-old Saludar of Polomolok, South Cotabato currently holds a record of 21 wins (11 by knockouts) and five defeats.

His loss to Sosa snapped his back-to-back victories from 2019 to 2021 against Mike Kinaadman and Robert Paradero, which pit the Asian Boxing Federation minimumweight title and the WBA world minimumweight title, respectively.

Higa, a well-known Japanese knockout artist, is also eyeing redemption after losing to compatriot Ryosuke Nishida for the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title in 2021 via unanimous decision.

Higa is the former WBC world flyweight champion. He was able to defend the title twice before losing it to Cristofer Rosales in 2018 after failing to make weight.

Nonetheless, Higa sports an impressive record of 17 wins (17 KOs) coupled with two defeats and one draw.

Saludar’s loss to Sosa was controversial as he lost the world title in the Dominican Republic against the hometown boxer via split decision.

Adding controversy was that he was allegedly paid way below the contracted champion’s purse signed by the bout’s promoter.

Saludar was only paid $13,000 compared to the contracted $35,000 purse.

The controversy reached the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), which came to Saludar’s aid.

Saludar’s fight purse was eventually paid in full by the bout’s promoters from the Dominican Republic.

