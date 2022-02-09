After a year, WBA finally answers GAB’s questions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a year, the World Boxing Association (WBA) has finally responded to several questions from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to shed light on numerous issues affecting Filipino boxers.

On February 4, WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza finally responded to the demands of GAB headed by its chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra to conduct an immediate “Constructive Dialogue” to solve the issues surrounding boxers Vic Saludar, ArAr Andales, and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

The letter stated: “First of all, I would like to honestly apologize for the delay in our response. Certainly, the communications you have previously sent had not been received by our office directly and somehow were left unanswered. That being said, I would like to reiterate that the WBA will always seek to keep the best relations with all those who make part of this great sport in order to benefit and strengthen our discipline. For that reason, we would like to invite you to a meeting, ideally via Zoom, to discuss the current situation.”

According to Mitra, the virtual meeting with WBA will be held tomorrow, Thursday along with Saludar, Andales, and their respective managers to air their sentiments.

GAB first sent a letter to WBA in February last year, appealing to reinstate Pacquiao as the WBA welterweight super champion, but didn’t receive any response from the boxing governing body.

In the same month, GAB sent another letter questioning WBA’s recognition of Saludar being an ‘interim’ world minimumweight champion instead of being the ‘regular’ world champion.

Still, WBA failed to respond.

Last January 22, GAB sent another letter, this time a 4-page letter demanding a ‘constructive dialogue’ with WBA officials which finally got a response.

In the third letter, GAB condemned the unfair treatment of Saludar in his title defense last December in the Dominican Republic. Saludar lost his title to hometown boxer Erick Sosa via a split decision.

Saludar suffered a double whammy when he wasn’t paid immediately his champion’s purse worth $35,000 by the promoter. Also, Saludar’s camp cried foul after fight organizers did not appoint a ‘neutral judge’ in the bout.

GAB also included in the letter its request to review the 2019 bout of Andales against WBA super world champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong of Thailand which the Filipino lost. /rcg

