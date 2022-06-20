Personal grudge eyed as motive in killing of farmer in Asturias, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police is looking at personal grudge as the motive behind the killing of a 52-year-old farmer in Purok 2, Barangay Tag-amakan in Asturias town, northern Cebu on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Gilmer Noval, investigator of the Asturias Police Station, said that this incident was the second attempt on the life of the victim, Roldan Bernido, 54, a farmer and a resident of the said mountain barangay in Asturias.

Quoting the outcome of his initial investigation, Noval said that Bernido was on his way home when he was shot while traversing the barangay road.

Initially, no one saw the incident but residents living near the area said they heard several gunshots before they found the body of the victim lying beside the road.

The farmer sustained gunshot wounds on his head and different parts of his body.

One possible motive that police are focusing on right now is personal grudge.

“Ang latest incidents atong gitan aw kay naay nafile-lan, na kiha-kiha. Baws-baws lang ba. Tan awon nato og naa bay kalimbigitan,” Noval said.

“Naa tay gitan aw nga naay insidente sa una nga gipusil ang biktima unya nagkinihaay sila, mao ato gisubay og unsa,” he added.

Noval said that they are continuing to work on this case to find the people behind the killing.

Noval noted that it took them at least an hour to reach the barangay as it is approximately 20 kilometers away from the police station. They received the call at 5:45 p.m. but arrived there at around 7 p.m. already.

