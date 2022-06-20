Rabiya Mateo, Jeric Gonzales unfollow each other on Instagram amid breakup rumors

Rabiya Mateo and Jeric Gonzales are speculated to have broken up after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Aside from unfollowing the actor, the beauty queen has also removed all their photos together on her Instagram page, including the post where she had gone “Instagram official” with Gonzales.

Meanwhile, Mateo’s photos can still be seen on Gonzales’ Instagram page, as of writing. His most recent post is dated May 26 when he and Mateo attended the Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s contract signing event.

Speculations that the two have called it quits arose after Mateo made a cryptic post about “putting up with what she didn’t deserve.” Although she did not name anyone, some fans linked it to her relationship with Gonzales. She later dismissed those speculations and asserted that the post was about her “life as a whole.”

Aside from Mateo’s post, photos of Gonzales with another guy surfaced online, which reportedly intensified the breakup rumors. While Gonzales did not comment on the matter, some fans defended the actor and said that the snaps were supposedly taken from an indie film the actor did in 2020.

Mateo and Gonzales made public their relationship last March by declaring their love for each other. Prior to their confirmation, the couple were frequently spotted together by fans. JB

