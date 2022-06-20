PH women’s football team fall to Ireland in friendly match

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) bowed down to the Republic of Ireland women’s football team, 1-0, in a friendly match held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Bellis Field in Antalya, Turkey.

Ireland’s Lily Agg scored the lone winning goal at the 37th minute.

Despite the defeat, the Filipinas gave the Irish a good fight throughout the match. The Filipinas had numerous good looks and opportunities, which unfortunately weren’t translated into goals.

Their match against the Irish squad was part of a series of friendlies scheduled to prepare for their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2022 next month, which is hosted by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Nonetheless, the Filipinas, who bagged a bronze medal in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, still has another opportunity to secure a win.

They are scheduled to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 23 before they return to Manila to wrap up their training camp for the AFF Women’s Championship 2022.

The Filipinas, who are ranked No. 53 in the latest FIFA women’s rankings, will be campaigning in Group A along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia.

/bmjo

