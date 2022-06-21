DOH-7 reports low COVID-19 healthcare utilization rate

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported that only 11 of the 126 dedicated COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the entire region were occupied as of June 18, 2022.

Its June 20 COVID-19 case bulletin also showed that only 24.27 percent or 357 of the 1,460 available non-ICU beds are currently in use.

Health authorities said a critical care utilization rate is considered safe if it remains below the 30 percent warning level.

Despite this low healthcare utilization rate, the DOH-7 continues to remind the public not to be complacent and to follow the appropriate health measures based on their community quarantine alert levels.

“Gipahinumdoman ang tanan nga dili magkompyansa sa hulga sa COVID-19. Kinahanglan nga magpadayon kita sa hustong pagsunod sa minimum public health standards ubos sa Alert Levels 1 ug 2,” DOH-7 said in its COVID-19 case bulletin that was on Monday, June 20.

As to the region’s COVID-19 vaccination accomplishment, DOH-7 reported that 71.98 percent of its target population was already vaccinated against deadly disease.

DOH-7 targets to vaccinate 80 percent of the region’s eligible population or a total of 6,572,250 individuals.

As of June 20, the DOH-7 data also showed that 4,745,062 individuals were already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 737,224 of them already given their booster shots.

DOH-7 also continues to encourage senior citizens, who have not been vaccinated, to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine for their protection.

The regional health department targets to vaccinate 85 percent of the total senior citizen population of 677,106 in the entire region, but as of June 20, only 61. 20 percent of them were already vaccinated.

“Gipahinumdoman kita sa Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development nga magsul-ob kanunay ug best-fitted facemask ug kung mahimo, magpabilin sa well-ventilated areas. Kung anaay sintomas, mag-isolate dayon. Alang sa dugang proteksyon batok sa COVID-19 infection, magpabakuna ug pa booster na,” the DOH-7 said.

