Cebu City logs first two COVID deaths in May

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) recorded its first two COVID-related deaths for the month of May this weekend.

The EOC May 28, 2022 report showed that the City logged its first COVID-related death for May last Friday, May 27. The fatality’s age range is from 51 to 60 years old.

The city’s second COVID-related death for this month was recorded on the following day, Saturday, May 28, with the patient’s age ranging from 71 to 80 years old.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020 until Saturday, May 28, the city recorded a total of 1,704 COVID deaths for a fatality rate of 3.1 percent.

The EOC also logged two fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. These comes from the 680 samples they tested on the same day.

With two additional recoveries, the number of city’s active COVID-19 cases now is at 26.

Of these, four are from Guadalupe, three from Labangon, and one each from the following barangays: Apas, Basak San Nicolas, Bulacao, Calamba, Camputhaw, Capitol Site, Cogon Ramos, Kasambagan, Lahug, Lorega-San Miguel, Mabolo, Mambaling, Pahina-Central, Quiot, Sambag 1, Sambag 2, Sapangdaku, and Talamban.

Moreover, the City’s critical care occupancy rate is also still below the five percent threshold.

Only three percent of the total COVID-allocated bed and facilities in Cebu City private hospitals are currently in use, while only 0.29 percent is for those allocated in public hospitals in the City.

/dbs

