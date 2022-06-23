LTFRB: Supplemental budget needed to sustain ‘Libreng Sakay’ program

Cassion said about 80% of the allocated funds for the program have already been spent, considering that there is also a surge of participation of riders and operators in the program compared with last year.

She said the program now covers 942 routes, up from 546 last year. The number of units used also jumped to 16,691 from 5,734, while the number of operators and cooperators grew to 761 from 378.

“Even if we say that the funds are exhausted but because of the widespread participation, we can say that more and more commuters were served, especially high volume routes were served, that’s why people are really clamoring for the extension,” Cassion added.

Cassion, meanwhile, said that there are routes that will be extended until July 31, including the Edsa Busway Carousel and the Montalban to Quezon route.

gsg