LTFRB: Supplemental budget needed to sustain ‘Libreng Sakay’ program
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) “Libreng Sakay” program, will need a supplemental budget from the incoming administration for its sustained operations, an official said Thursday.
“We would want to extend the program but of course we would need some supplemental budget on this,” LTFRB Executive Director Tina Cassion said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.
The LTFRB said the program, which runs in Metro Manila and other regions, is set to end on June 30.
Cassion said about 80% of the allocated funds for the program have already been spent, considering that there is also a surge of participation of riders and operators in the program compared with last year.
She said the program now covers 942 routes, up from 546 last year. The number of units used also jumped to 16,691 from 5,734, while the number of operators and cooperators grew to 761 from 378.
“Even if we say that the funds are exhausted but because of the widespread participation, we can say that more and more commuters were served, especially high volume routes were served, that’s why people are really clamoring for the extension,” Cassion added.
Cassion, meanwhile, said that there are routes that will be extended until July 31, including the Edsa Busway Carousel and the Montalban to Quezon route.
gsg
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.